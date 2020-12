Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Wednesday appointed Taruna A Prasad as Advocate-on-Record to represent J&K in the Supreme Court.

The appointment order issued by Secretary Law, AnchalSethi said Prasad’s appointment was made as per the terms and conditions laid down in the government order 3005 -LD (A) of 2017 dated 8 June 2017 and any other order, circular or instructions issued by the government regarding the fixation of terms and condition of the Advocate-on-Record.