'Tawi Riverfront to be developed on lines of Sabarmati Riverfront'

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday visited Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad to take on-spot assessment and get first-hand information on the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Project, on whose lines Tawi Riverfront in Jammu would be developed.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Lt Governor discussed in detail about the challenges and best practices adopted during the development of Sabarmati Riverfront, besides flood control measures to be taken while developing Tawi Riverfront.

The concerned officials also briefed LG Sinha about the development model and concept of the Sabarmati Riverfront.

An overview was taken by the Lt Governor pertaining to the development of Biodiversity Park, streets, River Promenade, and general facilities under Sabarmati Riverfront Development project.

He also enquired about the mechanism being laid down for the development of upcoming attractions like pedestrian bridge, sports complex and multi-level car parking.

“Rivers are the cradle of civilization and reflect the culture and history of a place. We will ensure aesthetic value of Tawi Riverfront, developing natural purification capability, besides sustainable development of environment and urban infrastructure. Experts are being roped for early execution of the prestigious Tawi Riverfront Project which was pending for many years,” the Lt Governor said. “Chairman Sabarmati River Front Development Corporation Ltd (SRFDCL) Keshav Varma has been sharing his expertise with the J&K government for the development of Tawi Riverfront on the lines of Sabarmati Riverfront which is one of the important components of Jammu Smart City project.”

He said that the learning gained from the experience of this visit would be applied in letter and spirit to develop Tawi Riverfront on the lines of Sabarmati Riverfront.

Commissioner Ahmadabad Municipal Corporation Mukesh Kumar gave a detailed briefing about the operation of the riverfront as well as future development.

A team of senior officers headed by Principal Secretary to Lt Governor Nitishwar Kumar had recently visited Ahmadabad and took a detailed assessment of various facets of Sabarmati Riverfront project.

Jammu Development Authority (JDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation for developing the riverfront on the Tawi River.