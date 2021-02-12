Teacher booked for acid throwing attempt on female colleague in Poonch

A case was filed against a school teacher in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch on Friday after a female colleague alleged that he had attempted to throw acid on her, police said.

Police sources said Mendhar police station in Poonch has registered an FIR against the school teacher identified as Zafar Iqbal Khan on the allegation of his female colleague, who also com-plained that he had snatched her gold chain.

“The incident, according to the allegation filed by the female teacher, took place in Gohlad village of Mendhar tehsil in Poonch district. The accused has since been absconding,” a source said.