Jammu, Today's Paper
IANS
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 1:39 AM

Teacher booked for acid throwing attempt on female colleague in Poonch

IANS
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 1:39 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A case was filed against a school teacher in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch on Friday after a female colleague alleged that he had attempted to throw acid on her, police said.

Police sources said Mendhar police station in Poonch has registered an FIR against the school teacher identified as Zafar Iqbal Khan on the allegation of his female colleague, who also com-plained that he had snatched her gold chain.

Trending News

J&K admin warns employees visiting foreign countries without prior approval

Farooq said that the current government is good at making the announcements only as it lacks action. GK Photo

Centre must restore Article 370 as it protected people of J&K: Farooq Abdullah

File Photo

One way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

File Photo of Syed Asrar/KNO

Budgam youth dies in road accident in Saudi Arabia

“The incident, according to the allegation filed by the female teacher, took place in Gohlad village of Mendhar tehsil in Poonch district. The accused has since been absconding,” a source said.

Related News