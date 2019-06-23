Teacher found hanging in Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir

Also Read | Auto Draft

A teacher of a State-run school was on Sunday morning found hanging from a tree in Hariwala village of Mahore in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The deceased has been identified as Farooq Ahmed Dar son of Abdul Ghani Dar resident of Hariwala.

A police official said that the teacher was found hanging from a tree today morning after which a team of police from Mahore police station rushed to the spot and removed body from the spot and later medico-legal formalities were conducted.

Sub divisional police officer Mahore, Zakir Shaheen Mirza said that an investigation into the matter has been started to ascertain the cause of the death.