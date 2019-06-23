Jammu
GK Web Desk
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 23, 2019, 2:24 PM

Teacher found hanging in Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir

GK Web Desk
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 23, 2019, 2:24 PM

A teacher of a State-run school was on Sunday morning found hanging from a tree in Hariwala village of Mahore in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The deceased has been identified as Farooq Ahmed Dar son of Abdul Ghani Dar resident of Hariwala.

Trending News

Encouraging that Hurriyat ready for talks: Governor

Governor Malik distributes DD Set Top Boxes

Jaish militant killed in Uri gunfight

Jammu and Kashmir: Search operation launched after suspicious movement in Kathua

Sniffer dogs search for militants in Kishtwar

A police official said that the teacher was found hanging from a tree today morning after which a team of police from Mahore police station rushed to the spot and removed body from the spot and later medico-legal formalities were conducted.

Sub divisional police officer Mahore, Zakir Shaheen Mirza said that an investigation into the matter has been started to ascertain the cause of the death.

Tagged in ,
Related News