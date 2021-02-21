Tearful adieu to Jammu braveheart | Col Vikas Gautam cremated with full military honours

Col Vikas Gautam Commanding Officer 23 Infantry Division Signal Regiment was bid a tearful adieu on his last journey at Shastri Nagar Cremation ground here on Sunday.

According to PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand, 42-year old officer died of a sudden cardiac arrest in Ranchi on February 18. His mortal remains were brought to his hometown Jammu on Saturday. His last rites were performed with full military honours in Jammu this afternoon.

Senior officials from the army and civil administration of Jammu laid the wreath and paid tributes.

Col Gautam is survived by his wife and two children.