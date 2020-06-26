Teenage girl injured in cross-LoC firing: Official

A teenage girl was injured in firing by Pakistan army on the Line of Control in this district here, an official said.

The injured was identified as 17-year-old Nazia Kouser, daughter of Muhammad Bashir of Mandhaar, Mohallah Challerri in Poonch. The village is located close to the LoC.

The official said the girl was grazing cattle near the LoC when Pakistan army resorted to firing.

“She received bullet injuries and was rushed to the district hospital Poonch for treatment,” said the official.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch Ramesh Angral said the girl got injured after Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing. “She is under treatment at the hospital,” he said.

Another official said there has been increase in the unprovoked firing from across the LoC, both in Kashmir and Jammu areas in the past few weeks.

Every time there is escalation in the tensions along the LoC, people living in the villages along the border are forced to migrate to safer places for their lives and are forced to leave behind all household items and valuables.