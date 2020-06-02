Teenage girl murdered in Poonch

Police on Tuesday arrested a person for murdering his teenage girl and burying her at Dhara Mandi area here.

The body of the teenage girl was exhumed and handed over to other family members for last rites.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Ramesh Angral said that an information was received by police the teenage girl has gone missing from Dhara village of Mandi.

“During investigation, police suspected father of teenage girl behind her disappearance. He broke down during questioning and confessed to have murdered his daughter and burying her.

“The body of the girl was exhumed from the grave and post mortem was conducted. The body was then handed over to victim’s uncle for last rite,.”the SSP added.

Terming it a cold blooded murder, the SSP informed that the accused have been arrested and a case under IPC 302 have been registered against him in Mandi police station.

The accused have been identified as Riaz Ahmed Mir resident of Dhara village of Mandi.