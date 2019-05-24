Three dead in road accident in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir

Three persons died in a road accident in Mahore tehsil of Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

An official said that a dumper vehicle heading towards Bathoi from Arnas met with an accident at 5:30 pm today at Baja morh in Jamalan area.

Two persons on board the vehicle died on spot while the driver was critically injured. He was shifted to sub district hospital Mahore where he succumbed. The deceased were identified as Delar Singh (24) s/o Tilak Raj R/o Lander tehsil in Udhampur, Zakir Ahmed (22) s/o Mohd kasam R/o Ramban and Mohd Saleem (23) s/o Roshan din age 22/23 R/o Rajgarh Ramban.