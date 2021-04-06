Three rusted mines recovered near residential house in J&K's Samba

Three rusted mines were found in Dera village in Rajpura block of Samba district of Jammu, officials said on Tuesday.

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that one Darshan Lal, son of Faqir Chand of Dera, Samba informed the local Police Post, Rajpura that he had spotted the three mines when he was digging a septic tank near the boundary wall of his house.

Consequently, a police party from Rajpura rushed to the spot and took the mines in its custody, officials said adding a Bomb Disposal Squad was summoned for defusing the explosives.

SSP Samba Rajesh Sharma confirmed the recovery of three mines.