Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 6, 2021, 10:42 AM

Three rusted mines recovered near residential house in J&K's Samba

Darshan Lal from Dera area of Samba informed the local Police Post, Rajpura that he had spotted the three mines while digging a septic tank near the boundary wall of his house.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 6, 2021, 10:42 AM
Photo Courtesy: GNS
Photo Courtesy: GNS

Three rusted mines were found in Dera village in Rajpura block of Samba district of Jammu, officials said on Tuesday.

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that one Darshan Lal, son of Faqir Chand of Dera, Samba informed the local Police Post, Rajpura that he had spotted the three mines when he was digging a septic tank near the boundary wall of his house.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Five injured in gas cylinder blast in downtown Srinagar

Representational Image

PDP's DDC member resigns from party in north Kashmir's Bandipora

File photo/ GK

Weather to remain erratic in J&K till Wednesday afternoon

India wants peaceful coexistence with Pakistan: Lt Gen (Retd) Hasnain

Consequently, a police party from Rajpura rushed to the spot and took the mines in its custody, officials said adding a Bomb Disposal Squad was summoned for defusing the explosives.

SSP Samba Rajesh Sharma confirmed the recovery of three mines.

Tagged in , ,
Related News