Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams to get land on lease: Govt

The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday approved the proposal to allot 496 kanal 17 marla to the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) for building of temple and its allied infrastructures, pilgrim amenities complex, Vedapatasala, Spiritual Meditation Centre, office, residential quarters and parking on lease basis for a period of 40 years.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in future, there would be medical and educational facilities also in the campus.

The spokesman said that TTD, a board established by the government under the TTD Act, 1932 is a charitable organisation of international repute with a proven track record of activities in the spiritual, cultural, social, and educational sphere.

The official spokesman said that its arrival in J&K would tap the tourism potential, particularly pilgrim tourism in Jammu, besides enhancing economic activities.

The spokesman said that once developed, the TTD infrastructure would be an attraction for the pilgrims and tourists in addition to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine and Amarnath shrine.

It will enable the tourists to come and stay longer in Jammu city, the official spokesman said.

The spokesman said that the future development on the campus would also contribute to economic growth of the region.