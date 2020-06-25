Top cops to devise mechanism to deal with cyber crime cases

Home Department has constituted a high level team of two ADGPs, three IGPs and Director, Forensic Science Laboratory, Jammu and Kashmir to devise mechanisms to effectively investigate and solve cyber cases in the Union Territory.

For this purpose, the Home Department has constituted a high level team of six senior police officers comprising of Additional Director General of Police (CID), J&K, as chairman, ADGP (headquarters) Police Headquarters, Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone as member, IGP Crime, J&K as convenor, IGP Kashmir zone as member and Director, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), J&K, as member.

The committee will define the jurisdiction of various wings of the police department with regard to investigation of cyber crimes to avoid any overlap or duplication.

“They will assess the requirement for up-gradation of infrastructure/equipment, and measures to meet the same with due prioritization, keeping in view of existing schemes, initiatives, directives,” reads the order of the Home Department. They will also conduct Training Need Analysis (TNA) and prepare plans for capacity building of human resources. The committee will submit its report within a month.