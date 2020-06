Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today approved financial assistance to the tune of Rs 1 lakh in favour of 15-year-old boy namely

Muhammad Asif Wani S/o Sh. Ghulam Hussain Wani who was injured in a blast at Tosamaidan and is presently undergoing treatment at SKIMS.

The financial assistance was approved to meet the treatment expenses of the boy injured in the unfortunate incident.