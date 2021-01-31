Jammu, Today's Paper
January 31, 2021

Tourism Deptt organizes trekking from Sarain to Mansar

Directorate of Tourism, Jammu today organised a one day Trek from Sarain to Mansar via Dhergarh in collaboration with Tawi Trekkers.

A group of about 80 Trekkers was flagged off by Mayor, Jammu, Chander Mohan Gupta, and Joint Director Tourism, Neelam Khajuria, from Kala Kendra, Jammu .

Special attraction of the trekking expedition was participation of a 76 year   11 year old trekker.

The Joint Director Tourism, Jammu, informed that the motive of organising this Trekking is exhaustive reconnaissance of Purmandal  Surinsar area and also to explore the possibility of linking Purmandal Surinsar Mohergarh Bhupnergarh as Adventure and leisure circuit.

“Promoting the unexplored destinations of Jammu Division will boost the economy of the area and generate employment opportunities for the host population” she said.

