Jammu,
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: July 13, 2020, 12:58 AM

Tourism to resume partially in J&K from July 14

COVID19 sampling made mandatory, tourists advised to pre-book hotels, travel by air
File Pic

The government has decided to allow partial restoration of tourism in J&K from July 14.

The government has issued a slew of guidelines for the tourists to be followed by them on their arrival in J&K, to regulate their visits under phase-1.

The intending tourists, as per an order issued by the government, have been advised “to board a pre-booked transport vehicle from the airport on their arrival which will be arranged by the hotel they have already booked”.

The order says the hotels, houseboats and guesthouses will have to arrange transport for the tourists and ensure proper social distancing norms are followed.

“Any deviation from this order will attract penal action under Disaster Management Act-2005,” the order reads.

It says the guidelines apply to the entry of tourists in phase-one in which tourism sector will be partially opened for external visitors from outside the J&K and limited to tourists arriving by air only.

According to the order, all incoming tourists must have confirmed hotel bookings for the duration of their stay and confirmed return air tickets to any place outside J&K.

However, the tourists above 65 years of age have been advised to avoid coming to J&K for tourism holiday.

Pertinently, the tourists will not be allowed to move out from the pre-booked hotels unless the sample report comes negative for COVID19.

The hotel managements have been directed to ensure compliance of the COVID protocol by the tourists.

Those tourists arriving with the negative reports from their departure points will not be required to remain isolated in hotels. However, they will also be requested to give their sample for RT-PCR testing on arrival at the airport.

The tourists testing positive will be sent for treatment to a medical facility, as per the protocol.

All tourists should have Aarogya Setu app installed on their phones and shall be checked for safe status on the app at the time of their arrival.

