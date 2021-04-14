Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: April 15, 2021, 1:27 AM

Tout arrested at Lakhanpur

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: April 15, 2021, 1:27 AM

Kathua police Wednesday claimed to have arrested one tout from COVID Centre Lakhanpur for ‘facilitating people to enter J&K, violating COVID 19 SOPs, after getting money from them.”

“After getting an information, a team of Police Station Lakhanpur immediately swung into action. Probationary SI Swarn Singh along with ASI Roshan Lal apprehended one tout namely Zakar Hussain son of Mohammed Irfan resident of Mehtabgarh, tehsil and district Kathua along with car bearing registration number JK08J/8226,” police added.

A case FIR number 53/2021 U/S 188/269/270 IPC was registered against him and he was put behind bars, the police informed.

