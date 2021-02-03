Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 4, 2021, 1:05 AM

Toy Fair, IMPACT certificate distribution function organized by DIET Jammu

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 4, 2021, 1:05 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department
Trending News

Upgrade basic amenities in Srinagar: YNC

Hakeem Yaseen calls on LG Sinha

Div Com reviews progress on AIIMS, Bakhshi Stadium, other major projects

3 OGWs arrested in Hajin: Police

A Toy Fair and (Integrated Multi-disciplinary Professional Advancement Course for Teachers (IMPACT) Training Certificate distribution function was today organized here at Teachers’ Bhawan.

Project Director Samagra Shiksha, Dr. Arun Manhas was chief guest on the occasion. The programme was organized as a part of the vision of National Education Policy 2020, which emphasizes learning through integrated approach. The ECCE training has to be done through Art integrated pedagogy and Toys/blocks plays a significant role.

Related News