Toy Fair, IMPACT certificate distribution function organized by DIET Jammu

A Toy Fair and (Integrated Multi-disciplinary Professional Advancement Course for Teachers (IMPACT) Training Certificate distribution function was today organized here at Teachers’ Bhawan.

Project Director Samagra Shiksha, Dr. Arun Manhas was chief guest on the occasion. The programme was organized as a part of the vision of National Education Policy 2020, which emphasizes learning through integrated approach. The ECCE training has to be done through Art integrated pedagogy and Toys/blocks plays a significant role.