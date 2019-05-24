Traders felicitate Dr Jitendra Singh

Traders Federation Ware House-Nehru Market Jammu on Friday felicitated Dr Jitendra Singh here at his residence and congratulated him for his stupendous victory in Lok Sabha elections from Udhampur-Doda Parliamentary Constituency.

As per the release, President of the Federation, Rattan Lal Gupta, General Secretary Deepak Gupta, Senior Vice-President Dheeraj Gupta, Vice-President Munish Mahajan, Secretary Abhimanyu Gupta, CashierVishal Gupta, President Retailers Federation Yashpal Gupta and others felicitated Dr Singh.

In his address, Dr Jitendra Singh expressed his gratitude towards voters of India who made the BJP win. He said that Modi government worked for the development and “public has appreciated our efforts”.

The BJP leader said that under BJP rule Nation progressed on all aspects and the voters have further raised the confidence of the party by voting healthily in his favour.

Meanwhile, Dr Jitendra Singh assured the visiting traders that all their issues will be looked into.