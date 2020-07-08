Transfers in Finance Department

Finance Department Wednesday ordered transfer and posting in the department.

As per the order, Mohammed Ayub Nasir will hold the charge of Director Finance, Technical Education, Youth Services and Sports Department in addition to his own duties till further orders.

Kulbushan Kumar has been transferred and posted as Financial Advisor and Chief Account Officer (FA&CAO), Information Technology Department, Civil Secretariat.

He will also hold the charge of FA&CAO, Science and Technology and Amarnath Shrine Board in addition to his own duties till further orders relieving Madan Lal, Incharge CAO from Additional charge of Amarnath Shrine Board.

Kajal Jasrotia has been transferred and posted as CAO (Selection Grade), District Rural Development Agency, Jammu relieving Rashmi Sharma, Deputy Comptroller, SKUAST, Jammu from the additional charge.

Meanwhile, Ashok Kumar has been transferred and posted as FA&CAO, Revenue Department, relieving Seema Bhasin, Director Finance from the additional charge.

Joginder Kumar Sharma has been transferred and posted as CAO (Selection Grade), Police Housing Corporation, J&K, relieving Amit Mahajan, FA/CAO Police Headquarter from the additional charge. Mahesh Sharma has been transferred and posted as CAO (Selection Grade), Directorate of School Education, Jammu vice Ashok Kumar. Besides, Alok Gupta has been transferred and posted as Treasury Officer, District Treasury, Udhampur vice Lokesh Gupta, Lokesh Gupta has been transferred and posted as Chief Accounts Officer, District Fund Office, Udhampur vice Satyam Shree Gupta, Satyam Shree Gupta has been transferred and posted as Incharge CAO, DRDA Udhampur vice Alok Gupta, Vivek Sharma has been transferred and posted as Treasury Officer, Additional Treasury, New Plot, Jammu vice Kajal Jasrotia, Mohammed Salim has been transferred and posted as Incharge Account Officer, Directorate of Rural Development Department, Jammu, and Nagar Singh has been transferred and posted as Incharge Account Officer, District Jail Kathua vice Mohammed Salim. He shall hold the charge of AO DRDA Kathua Kathua in-addition to his own duties till further orders.