Transfers in Forest Department

The Forest, Ecology and Environment Department today issued order of transfers in the department.

As per the order issued by the Commissioner Secretary, Sarita Chauhan, Director Environment, Ecology and Remote sensing, J&K, Neelu Gera shall hold additional charge of Director Social Forestry, J&K relieving Dr Mohit Gera, IFS of the additional charge of the post.

Director Forest Protection Force, J&K, Asaf Mahmood, IFS (JK:1992) holding additional charge of Director SFRI has been transferred and posted as Director State Forest Research Institute on regular basis.

APCCF, Eco-Tourism/Wildlife Protection Department, J Frankoi, IFS (JK:1994) has been transferred and posted as Director Forest Protection Force, J&K vice Asaf Mahmood, IFS, Chief WildLife Warden, J&K in addition to his own duties.

Conservator of Forests, North Circle, Kashmir, Irfan Rasool Wani, IFS (JK:2006), holding additional charge of Coordinator, WUCMA has been transferred and posted as Coordinator, WUCMA on regular basis. He shall also hold additional charge of Joint Director, Forest Protection Force, Kashmir relieving Conservator of Forests, Srinagar, Zubair Ahmed Shah, of his additional charge.

Dr Arshdeep Singh, IFS (JK: 2012) awaiting posting after return from the study leave has been posted as Divisional Forest Officer, Forest Division, Rajouri vice ACF Sanjay Kumar Gupta. He shall also hold additional charge of Deputy Director, Forest Protection Force, Rajouri till further orders.

IFS Rushal Garg (JK:2018) awaiting posting after completion of training has been posted as Divisional Forest Officer, Photo Interpretation Division against available vacancy.

Divisional Forest Officer, Research in State Forest Research Institute, Neha Mehta presently on maternity leave has been transferred and posted as Divisional Forest Officer, Demarcation Division, Jammu vice Rakesh Abrol.

ACF Divisional Forest Officer, Demarcation Division, Jammu, Rakesh Abrol, has been transferred and posted as Divisional Forest Officer, Research in the State Forest Research Institute vice Neha Mehta, AZCF.

ACF Divisional Forest Officer, Rajouri, Sanjay Kumar Gupta has been transferred and attached in the office of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, J&K.

Meanwhile, Coordinator WUCMA Irfan Rasool Wani, IFS, (JK:2006) shall continue to hold the change of conservator of Forests North Circle Kashmir till further orders.