Transgenders demonstrate outside Sectt; seek justice

The members of transgender community Monday staged a protest demonstration outside Civil Secretariat demanding arrest of another transgender hailing from Ramgarh in a month old alleged castration case.

The protesting transgenders reached outside the civil secretariat and staged a noisy protest demonstration seeking arrest of one of their community members from Ramgarh in Samba district.

They alleged that the Samba police did not take any action against the accused persons despite repeated protests.

The protesters, joined by the alleged victims and their families, tried to force their entry inside the secretariat. However, the presence of a strong police force prevented their attempt following a minor scuffle.

“The protesters tried to cross the barricading which was manned by the contingent of police men and women,” said the eyewitnesses while saying that the protesters were trying to press for their demands. They were demanding the arrest of the accused person involved in alleged castration cases.

Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully after being pacified by the police. This was the third protest of transgenders.