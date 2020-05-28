Transgenders to get Rs 1000 per month pension

The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu, accorded sanction to the extension of coverage of J&K Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS) to transgenders, by including them as beneficiaries under the Scheme.

Earlier, the transgenders did not qualify for financial benefits under ISSS. However, with this decision of the Administrative Council, the transgenders will be able to benefit from ISSS. It is a social security scheme, under which monthly financial assistance of Rs.1000 is provided to destitute, old people, widows, divorcees, orphans and orthopedically challenged persons who either have a meagre income or no source of livelihood.

With inclusion of transgenders under the ambit of the scheme, around 2000 pending pension cases of transgenders shall be resolved. The department will also devise a new application form under ISSS for transgender persons, while as verification/identification process will remain same, as in case of other categories.