Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 2, 2020, 11:56 PM

Transport Department issues notification on registration

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 2, 2020, 11:56 PM
File Pic

Transport Department has issued notification that all the motor vehicles registered prior to the issuance of SRO-492 of 2019 of August 1, 2019 will charge fixed road/token tax in quarterly, half-yearly and annual installment.

As per the notification, all motor vehicles registered prior to issuance of SRO-492 of 2019 of August 1, 2019 will be charged fixed road/token tax in quarterly, half-yearly and annual installment on the rates prescribed afresh.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

COVID19: People of Dara red zone hail effort of authorities

Ashiq Bukhari bereaved

Hanjura condoles demise of Namgyal

2nd batch of JKSDM online Skill Development crash course launched

All Motor vehicles registered after August 1, 2019 shall pay the road/token tax at the rate notified vide SRO-492 of 2019 August 1, 2019.

For registration of the vehicles, registered/brought from other States/Union Territories, the token/road tax shall be levied at the rates notified vide notification SRO-942 of 2019 dated August 1, 2019 on pro-rata basis.

Related News