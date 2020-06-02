Transport Department issues notification on registration

Transport Department has issued notification that all the motor vehicles registered prior to the issuance of SRO-492 of 2019 of August 1, 2019 will charge fixed road/token tax in quarterly, half-yearly and annual installment.

As per the notification, all motor vehicles registered prior to issuance of SRO-492 of 2019 of August 1, 2019 will be charged fixed road/token tax in quarterly, half-yearly and annual installment on the rates prescribed afresh.

All Motor vehicles registered after August 1, 2019 shall pay the road/token tax at the rate notified vide SRO-492 of 2019 August 1, 2019.

For registration of the vehicles, registered/brought from other States/Union Territories, the token/road tax shall be levied at the rates notified vide notification SRO-942 of 2019 dated August 1, 2019 on pro-rata basis.