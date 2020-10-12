Jammu, Today's Paper
Transport Deptt clarifies on non-registration of over 15 year old vehicles

Transport department has issued statement clarifying that the policy for registration of vehicle older than 15 years is under submission and shall be notified soon.

The department said the vehicles which shall be allowed under policy for registration can be registered as and when policy is notified and loss can be recuperated on substantive basis.

The department further said that for the convenience of vehicle owners and owing to Covid pandemic, the validity of certificates which could not be renewed during Covid pandemic has been extended till 31st Dec 2020.

