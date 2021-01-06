Transporters observe one day strike to demand hike in passenger fare

Over 25000 public transport vehicles today remained off the roads in Jammu and Kashmir in support of a one-day strike call, according to Chairman, J&K Transport Welfare Association.

The strike call was given by J&K Transport Welfare Association to demand a hike in passenger fare and against the imposition of penalty on the transporters.

“Over 25000 public transport buses, mini-buses remained off the road in support of a bandh call given by us to press for the demand,” said Chairman, J&K Transport Welfare Association, TSWazir.

He said that the Government should review passenger fares and also roll-back the penalties being imposed on the renewal of documents. He said that the unfriendly attitude of the Government is in contrast to the neighbouring State of Punjab where taxes on the transporters were not charged for the year 2020.

Even as the date for renewal of documents was extended by the Union Government upto March 31, 2021, he said, the transporter department in J&K has imposed penalties on the transporters in an unjustified manner for the renewal of the documents.

Wazir said, “we had given a call for a one day strike in J&K. If the Government did not listen, we will chalk out further course of action.”

“We had thought that better days would come in Union Territory, but the situation has made our life difficult,” he said while highlighting the plight of the transporters.