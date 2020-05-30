Jammu, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu
UPDATED: May 31, 2020, 2:22 AM

Transporters reject to play only 50% public vehicles in Jammu

SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 31, 2020, 2:22 AM
Photo: Mir Imran/GK

Rejecting the government’s decision to allow 50 percent public transport to ply, the transporters of Jammu on Saturday appealed Lt Governor, GC Murmu to review the decision and waive off their loan interests for six months.

“We reject the offer to ply only 50 percent vehicles. How will we pay our drivers and pay loan and other debts under such conditions. The decision must be reviewed,” said Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Transport Welfare Association, TS Wazir

Wazir said around 35,000 public transport vehicles including trucks, buses, mini-buses, and three-wheelers were stranded for the past two months, amid the lockdown.

Referring to the decision to allow SRTC buses to ply and resumption of air traffic, he said “rich people were being preferred over poor who use public transport”.

“We will be compelled to hit the roads if the decision is not reviewed,” Wazir said. “The Government must review its decision and give permission to all transporters to ply their vehicles.”

He said if the demand was not met they will launch an agitation in support of their demands. “We have no other option if our demand is not accepted. We are at the verge of starvation,” he said.

