Travelers no more to undergo 14 days home quarantine

The J&K authorities on Friday said there was no requirement for travelers to undergo 14 days quarantine period.

As per an order issued by Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, the requirement for travelers to undergo 14 day home quarantine shall be done away with, but all other protocol shall continue to remain valid till November 30.

The order said the Union Home Secretary, in his capacity as Chairperson, National Executive Committee (NEC), has issued guidelines for implementation of the extended lockdown in containment zones till November 30 and continuation of unlock guidelines outside containment zones.

Following the fresh instruction, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the State Executive Committee has ordered that the guidelines/instructions issued (vide order No 84 and 85-JK-DMRRR) shall continue to remain valid till November 30, with certain modifications in the order.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate, Jammu, Sushma Chauhan has restricted the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities between 10 pm to 5 am in the territorial limits of the district from October 30 upto November 30.

“Any violation of this order shall invite punitive action under section 188 of Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of Epidemic Diseases Act-1897 and the Disaster Management Act-2005,” reads the fresh direction issued by the DM.