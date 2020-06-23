Treat PRC as domicile certificate for jobs: Congress

J&K Congress on Tuesday asked the government to treat the Permanent Resident Certificate (PRCs) as domicile certificates for jobs to avoid unnecessary hassle to the residents of J&K.

In a statement the party said complete withdrawal of the SRO 202 and granting all benefits and arrears to all those who have suffered exploitation under the SRO will ensure “real justice.”

The party chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said why should J&K residents who were already having duly issued PRC certificates be asked to line up to get the domicile certificates to become eligible for jobs or other rights.

“The government can avoid this inconvenience and lot of hardships by one line order – treating PRCs as domicile certificates. It would save lot of hardships and avoidable expenditure to poor people,” the statement said.

The statement said despite the government having finally acknowledged that the SRO brought about by the previous PDP-BJP government in 2015 was “totally unjust, unreasonable and arbitrary”, still it has been kept in modified form for the past as well as future recruits.

Seeking complete withdrawal of the SRO, the spokesperson said while future recruits may be free from ill-effects of cut in their salary, those already appointed from 2015 till date have not been given benefit of the arrears of their deducted salary and would be entitled to only notional benefit of confirmation after two years.

“Hence total revocation complete withdrawal of the SRO can only ensure justice to all,” he said.