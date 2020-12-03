'Tree Authorities' for JMC, SMC constituted

The General Administration Department (GAD) Thursday constituted ‘Tree Authorities’ for Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) and Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) for the prevention of all trees within their respective jurisdictions.

As per the GAD, Commissioner Secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi accorded sanction in terms of Section 342 of J&K Municipal Corporation Act, 2000 under which the Tree Authorities in both the Municipality Corporations of Capital Cities have been constituted.

These authorities will be headed by respective Mayors of JMC and SMCs as chairman and will have four other members. These members include Deputy Mayor Jammu and Srinagar, Commissioner JMC and SMC, Divisional Forest Officer, Urban Forestry Division, Jammu and Srinagar, and District Horticulture Officer, Jammu and Srinagar.

These ‘Tree Authorities’ will obtain declaration from owners or occupants about the number of trees in their land to specify the standards regarding the number and kind of trees in each locality, type of land and premises.

They would also assist private and public institutions connected with planting and preservation of trees.