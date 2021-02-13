TRF militant arrested in Samba: Police

Police today claimed to have arrested a militant belonging to The Resistance Force (TRF) from Bari Brahmana area, Samba District.

“We have arrested a TRF militant late night in a joint operation carried out by Anantnag Police and Samba police,” said SSP Samba Rajesh Sharma.

Sharma told Greater Kashmir that the militant namely Zahoor Ahmed Rather, Duroo, Anantnag was wanted by Anantnag police in Kashmir Valley.

“We developed an input about his presence in Bari Brahmana and arrested him from a rented accommodation at TeliBasti where he was staying along with his family members for the last three months,” added the SSP Samba. He said that he has been taken back to Anantnag for further investigation from the Bari Brahmana police custody. He said that the investigation in the case is on.

Prominently, authorities have strictly directed the people to verify the people who stay on rent. However, in majority cases, the people do not verify the tenants.

Similarly, two house owners were recently arrested from Sunjwan for providing accomodation to a militant command who was arrested from Kunjwani.