TRF module busted, 2 arrested: IG Jammu

The Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have arrested two suspected persons, one of them being alleged to have association with ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF) militant outfit.

According to Police, on December 25, the SOG team got a reliable input regarding movement of militants with automatic weapons in Narwal, who were heading toward summer capital, Srinagar along with a rifle, and ammunition.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mukesh Singh told Greater Kashmir that “a team of SOG Jammu laid a special checkpoint at Narwal area. They swung into action and started checking every vehicle. The SOG team intercepted a white colour Alto car bearing registration number JK18A-9967 which tried to dodge in a bid to escape the checkpoint (Naka).”

Observing the suspicious movement, the IG Jammu Zone chief said that the SOG team immediately chased the vehicle and apprehended it with the two suspects aboard. The two suspected persons have been identified as Raees Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Hassan Dar, resident of Churath, Qazigund, Anantnag and Subzar Ahmad Sheikh, son of Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh, resident of Ashmuji, Kulgam district, Kashmir Valley.

During checking, the SOG team 1 AK series rifle, 1 pistol, 2 magazines of AK series, 60 AK-rounds and15 pistol rounds from a bag in possession of Rayees.

The IGP Jammu said “Raees Ahmad Dar, resident of Churat has a previous history of involvement in militancy related activities and four cases have already been registered against him. Initial investigation has revealed that he is working for TRF. The role of his associate is also being ascertained.”

Jammu police are further investigating the case to unearth a complete network of associates providing support to militant activities.

A case in this regard has been registered under FIR number 359 of 2020 under section 120-B/121/121-A/122 IPC, 7/25 A. Act, 18/20/38/39 Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 1967, at Police Station Bahu Fort. Pertinently, both the detained persons were produced before the local court in Jammu and they were granted 10 days of police remand.