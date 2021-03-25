Tribal Research and Cultural Foundation lodges complaint with Chief Secretary

The Deputy Commissioners (DCs) have been directed to constitute Forest Rights Committees in urban and municipal areas, especially Jammu district after the Tribal Research and Cultural Foundation lodged a complaint with the Chief Secretary.

Even as rural areas of J&K have constituted Forest Right Committees and these committees have also started receiving claims, no such committees have been constituted in many urban and municipal areas to get claims from the nomads and traditional forest dwellers.

Consequent upon the repeated complaints, an official said, “The Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma along with Tribal Affairs Department officials had reviewed the constitution of the Forest Right Committees in urban and municipal areas of Jammu region in a video conference.”

The official said that in this meeting, overall implementation of the Forest Rights Act was reviewed and strict directions issued to all DCs and Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) to constitute such committees at the earliest.

Earlier, annoyed with the ignorance of the nomads in urban areas, the Tribal Research and Cultural Foundation had lodged a complaint with Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam.

“This is a matter of great satisfaction for the tribal groups that Gram Sabha and Forest Right Committees have been constituted smoothly in maximum areas, but a large numbers of tribal people are not able to file claims under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) as they are living in municipal areas of J&K,” the complaint of the Tribal Research and Cultural Foundation reads.

They alleged that no direction was issued by the government to the DCs regarding initiating the process for formation of FRA committees at ward level in J&K municipal areas.

“As per the Forest Rights Act, the FRA is applicable to claimants in respect of forest lands whenever they may be located and no exception is made for municipal areas,” they said requesting the Chief Secretary to direct the DCs to constitute the Forest Right Committees in urban and municipal areas.

They also cited a letter of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs which describes the guidelines, information and procedure to implement FRA and formation of committees in municipal areas of union territories and states.

It was after this complaint that the Tribal Affairs Department, according to an official, said that they received a few complaints that the Forest Rights Committees under the Schedule Tribes and other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Reorganisation of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 had not been constituted in the urban and municipal areas of J&K and that these should be constituted at the earliest for proper implementation of the act.

The official communication of the Tribal Affairs Department to the respective authorities says that the Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 is to be implemented across the J&K irrespective of whether any area was rural or urban and that the complaints were genuine and needed to be redressed at the earliest.