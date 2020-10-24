Tricolor hoisted at PDP's Jammu office

A group of young men on Saturday hoisted tricolor at the office of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) here despite opposition by some senior leaders of the party. The party’s former legislator, Firdous Tak, and another PDP leader entered into an argument with the group of men at the PDP’s Gandhi Nagar following which policemen pushed away the youth to diffuse the situation.

The group of men after reaching outside the PDP office questioned it was located in India. On Friday, Mehbooba had during her maiden press conference after her release from 14 months detention said she will not raise the tricolor till the flag of Jammu and Kashmir was returned.

“Till the time our flag is not returned we will not raise any other flag,” Mehbooba had said while responding to a question that prior to abrogation of Article 370, she had said that she won’t hold the tricolor if the special status of J&K was scrapped.

Meanwhile, another group of people took out protest demonstration against PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu’s old city, in protest against her remarks during the Friday’s press conference in Srinagar.