Truck driver arrested with Rs 30 lakh unaccounted cash in Gangyal

Police today claimed to have arrested a truck driver with Rs 30 lakhs unaccounted cash in Gangyal, Jammu.

Police said that a truck bearing registration number JK03F-4543 driven by a person namely Mohammed Iqbal, son of Abdul Aziz, resident of Shadi Wala Veerinag in District Anantnag was signalled to stop for checking.

During checking, police said, a sum of Rs 30 lakh was recovered from his possession.

During initial questioning about the source of money, police said, the purpose of the money etc, the truck driver gave non-satisfactory answers.

On this, police said, income tax authorities were informed and the suspect along with recovered money was handed over to them for further enquiry into the matter.