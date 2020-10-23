Two days after wife's death, young man commits 'suicide' in J&K's Rajouri

In a tragic incident, a young man from Jamola village of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir has allegedly committed suicide, two days after his wife died under mysterious circumstances.

An official said that Kapil Singh son of Baldev Singh, a resident of Jamola village of Rajouri who was in his mid 20s, consumed some poisonous substance following which his health condition deteriorated.

People present nearby came to his rescue and he was shifted to GMC Associated hospital in Rajouri where he died last night, he said.

The official said that two days ago, the wife of the deceased identified as Bandana Kumari, who was also in her mid 20s, consumed something poisonous in nature at same location called Manour Gala after which she was shifted to Rajouri hospital by locals where she had died.

“The husband died at the same location where she had died,” said the official.