Two injured while handling threshing machine in J&K's Poonch

Two youth suffered grave injuries due to a wheat threshing machine in Mankote village in J&K’s Poonch district on Saturday.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that at around 1440 hours, Ashiq Hussain Manhas,19, son of Mohammed Aslam of Kalaban and Mohammed Shoib, 25,son of Mohammed Jabar of Jugal were injured after coming in contact with the machine at Mankote.

While Ashiq suffered serious injuries in both arms, Shoib was seriously injured in his leg.

The duo was removed to SDH Mendhar for treatment, as per an official.

BMO Mendhar, Dr Parvaiz Ahmed Khan told GNS that both of them were referred to GMC Rajouri for specialized treatment.