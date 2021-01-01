Jammu, Today's Paper
Two KAS officers assigned additional charges

General Administration Department (GAD) today assigned additional charges to two KAS officers.

As per the order, Chief Executive Officer, Urban Development Agency, Kashmir, Reyaz Ahmad Shah shall hold the charge of the post of Joint Director, Hospitality and Protocol, Kashmir, in-addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Accordingly, Collector, Land Acquisition, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control, Jammu, Ashima Sher shall hold the charge of the post of Deputy Director, Hospitality and Protocol (Stores), in-addition to her own duties, till further orders.

