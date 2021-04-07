Jammu, Latest News
Two killed, as many injured as tanker falls into gorge in J&K's Reasi

Two persons were killed and as many others injured after a tanker fell into a deep gorge in Reasi last night, officials said on Wednesday. 

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the tanker bearing registration number JK02AB- 9882 on its way from Reasi to Dugga met with the accident at Karka (Judda) late last night. 

Two persons namely Mohinder Pal, 26 from Gabbar Tehsil Bhomag and Dhayan Singh, 21 from Lamsora Arnas died on spot while two others, Tariq Bashir and Surjeet Singh, both residents of Dharote suffered serious injuries and were shifted to district hospital Reasi for treatment, officials said.

They added that Surjeet was later on referred to GMC Jammu for further treatment. 

A police official told GNS that a case has been registered in this regard at police Station Arnas.

