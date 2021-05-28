Two minors among five injured in road accident in J&K's Doda

At least five persons including two minors were injured after the car they were travelling in met with an accident at Marmat area of J&K’s Doda district on Friday.

Quoting officials said that the vehicle bearing registration number JK04C-1442 while on its way from Udhampur to Goha Marmat skidded off the road near Zero Point Rekabanj in Marmat area of Doda district, resulting in injuries to five persons including two minors.

A police official identified the injured travelers as Driver Varinder Kumar, son of Mohal Lal, 35, Neelam Devi, wife of Ravinder Kumar, 30, Mansia Sharma, daughter of Ravinder Kumar, Age, 5, Babbi Devi, wife of Tittu Kumar, 40 and Gungun, daughter of Tittu Kumar aged 16— all residents of Ghari Udhampur.

Meanwhile, an IFSA Charitable Trust’s volunteer, who rescued the injured from the vehicle, said that all the injured were shifted to GMC Doda where their condition is stated to be stable.