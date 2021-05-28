Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 28, 2021, 11:48 AM

Two minors among five injured in road accident in J&K's Doda

The injured were shifted to GMC Doda where their condition is stated to be stable.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 28, 2021, 11:48 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

At least five persons including two minors were injured after the car they were travelling in met with an accident at Marmat area of J&K’s Doda district on Friday.

Quoting officials said that the vehicle bearing registration number JK04C-1442 while on its way from Udhampur to Goha Marmat skidded off the road near Zero Point Rekabanj in Marmat area of Doda district, resulting in injuries to five persons including two minors.

Trending News
Arun Kumar Mehta [Image: Twitter/ @DrArunKumarIAS]

KAS fraternity congratulates AK Mehta on being appointed J&K Chief Secy

Health workers taking a body of person who died of COVID-19 for cremation in Srinagar on Thursday 27 May 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

56 COVID-19 deaths, 2,803 cases in J&K in 24 hours

GK Pic

Gunfight breaks out in north Kashmir's Sopore

Arun Mehta officially appointed J&K Chief Secretary

A police official identified the injured travelers as Driver Varinder Kumar, son of Mohal Lal, 35, Neelam Devi, wife of Ravinder Kumar, 30, Mansia Sharma, daughter of Ravinder Kumar, Age, 5, Babbi Devi, wife of Tittu Kumar, 40 and Gungun, daughter of Tittu Kumar aged 16— all residents of Ghari Udhampur.

Meanwhile, an IFSA Charitable Trust’s volunteer, who rescued the injured from the vehicle, said that all the injured were shifted to GMC Doda where their condition is stated to be stable.

Tagged in , , , ,
Related News