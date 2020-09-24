Two officers suspended after patient dies of COVID19 at GMC Jammu

Health and Medical Education Department, Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday suspended two officers for failing to provide timely oxygen supply to COVID patients and mismanagement in Government Medical College, Jammu which has led to the death of one patient here.

The suspension was ordered by the Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo on the basis of an enquiry report submitted to him by the committee on ‘shortage of oxygen during the night of September 22 in ward number-3 of GMC leading to death of a patient.’

The committee consisted of Managing Director, J&K MSCL, Dr Yashpal Sharma, Chief Engineer Mechanical, Engineering Department, Jammu, Gagan Jyoti, and Medical Officer, Dr Jitender Mehta.

The enquiry committee has pointed out lack of coordination between the hospital administration and mechanical engineering wing of the GMC hospital. “This mismanagement has led to a poor service delivery system to the patients, particularly patients suffering from COVID-19,” the report reads.

It was alleged in the report that there has been mismanagement on part of hospital administration and the officers at helm of affairs have been dealing with the situation in a “very casual and unprofessional manner” due to which things were put in disarray and the available resources have not been put to optimal use.

Besides suggesting corrective measures, the committee also suggested action against the officers associated with the duty of managing oxygen supply in GMC Jammu.

On the basis of the report, the Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo ordered suspension of In-charge Executive Engineer, Hospital Division, Mechanical Engineering Department, Tejinder Singh Soodan.

Soodan will remain attached in the office of Chief Engineer, Mechanical Engineering Department, Jammu.

Similarly, Medical Officer, Presently working as In-charge Deputy Medical Superintendent, Super Specialty Hospital, Jammu, Dr Deepak Kumar with the responsibilities of managing oxygen supply in GMC Jammu has been placed under suspension. During this period, he will remain attached in the office of Director Health Services, Jammu.

Besides, Medical Officer, Dr Harjeet Rai presently posted as officer on special duty in Health and Medical Education Department has been transferred and posted as In-charge Deputy Medical Superintendent, SSH, Jammu vice Dr Deepak Kumar.