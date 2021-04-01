Two teachers suspended for allegedly manhandling traffic cop in J&K's Rajouri

Authorities in Rajouri district of Jammu on Thursday placed two middle school teachers under suspension for allegedly manhandling a traffic policeman.

The duo, one posted at Middle School Salole in Khawas education zone and the other at Middle School Kalah Nadian in Darhal zone, beat up the traffic cop “and also tried to crush him” under their motorcycle in Gujjar Mandi on being stopped by him, a communiqué by CEO Rajouri ordering the duo’s suspension with immediate effect, reads.

The concerned Zonal Education Officers have been directed to charge sheet both the teachers.