Jammu, Latest News
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri ,
UPDATED: April 1, 2021, 2:44 PM

Two teachers suspended for allegedly manhandling traffic cop in J&K's Rajouri

The concerned Zonal Education Officers have been directed to charge sheet both the teachers.
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri ,
UPDATED: April 1, 2021, 2:44 PM
Representational Image
Representational Image

Authorities in Rajouri district of Jammu on Thursday placed two middle school teachers under suspension for allegedly manhandling a traffic policeman. 

The duo, one posted at Middle School Salole in Khawas education zone and the other at Middle School Kalah Nadian in Darhal zone, beat up the traffic cop “and also tried to crush him” under their motorcycle in Gujjar Mandi on being stopped by him, a communiqué by CEO Rajouri ordering the duo’s suspension with immediate effect, reads.

Trending News
Photo Courtesy:@JKPC_/Twitter

Former J&K bureaucrat Mohammad Ashraf Mir joins People's Conference

Habj Abdul Gani Wani passed away on Thursday

Father of renowned urologist Dr Saleem Wani passes away

GK photo

Cop guarding BJP leader's house killed in suspected militant attack on Srinagar outskirts

Army shuts down military farms

The concerned Zonal Education Officers have been directed to charge sheet both the teachers.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News