Typing test for Police officials rescheduled

The IGP Armed Jammu Zone, Chairman Central Board Friday rescheduled dates for the J&K Police officials typing test for their conversion into Ministerial Executive cadre.

“Wireless messages have been circulated to all the units and wings today regarding the re-scheduled dates,” a statement of Police issued here said.

It said that the messages read that the typing test which was earlier scheduled on 25 January 2021 for the officials from Jammu zone at NIELIT Jammu would now be conducted on 28 January 2021 at NIELIT Jammu.

Similarly, the typing test scheduled on 25 January 2021 at NIELIT Srinagar for the officials from Srinagar zone would be conducted on 28 January 2021 at NIELIT Srinagar.

The message further reads that rest of the contents of the earlier conveyed message would remain unchanged.