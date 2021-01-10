Udhampur gets Officers' Club

District Development Commissioner, Udhampur, Dr Piyush Singla today inaugurated the upgraded Officers’ Club here in presence of Additional District Development Commissioner, Ashok Kumar.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Syed Khan; Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Viqar Giri; Superintending Engineer, PWD (R&B) Udhampur-Reasi Circle and other Executive Committee members were also present.

The improvement/ Upgradation of the Club Building was done by PWD (R&B) Division, Udhampur under District Plan and completed well within set time.

The DDC congratulated all Executive Committee members on this occasion and desired that the upgraded club shall be put to operation immediately.