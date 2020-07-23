Ujh Multipurpose Project | Raju reviews preliminary works, directs for securing pending clearances

Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, M. Raju Thursday reviewed the progress of preliminary works for execution of the Ujh multipurpose project and asked the concerned to vigorously pursue for securing pending clearances.

Conceived to be constructed in Kathua District on Ujh River (A Tributary of Ravi River), the project involves a cost implication of Rs 9,16,700 crore.

The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer, RTIC Jammu, Suresh Sabharwal; Chief Engineer, I & FC Hamesh Manchanda; Chief Engineer, JKSPDC, Maneet Kotwal and other officers connected with the project.

The Secretary Jal Shaki Department enquired about various pending clearances which are required to be obtained for implementation of the project, viz clearance from Ministry of Forest and Ministry of Tribal Affairs etc.

The Collector Land Acquisition, Irrigation explained about latest status of identification of the land to be transferred to the Forest department in lieu of the land coming under submergence due to construction of the dam.

The Secretary directed the Collector to complete all the requisite work on priority.

He further directed Chief Engineer, JKSPDC to submit the replies to the queries of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs at an earliest to obtain the necessary clearances. He also asked the concerned to convene public hearing in respect of Samba District so that the environment clearance for the project is obtained.