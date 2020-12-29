UK returnee's brother tests positive for COVID19, 5 close contacts quarantined

The brother of a United Kingdom (UK) returnee who had tested positive for COVID19 also tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

Director Health Services, Jammu, DrRenu Sharma told Greater Kashmir, “The brother of the UK returnee has tested positive. He has been isolated. His brother who had returned recently from the UK had already tested positive for COVID19. Both the brothers are asymptomatic and five of their close contacts, mostly family members, have also been quarantined.”

Sharma said that there were no other symptoms to the two brothers and the rumours should not be paid any heed to.

Meanwhile, the Health department has set a target to immunise 28 lakh persons in J&K under the Phase-I of the vaccination drive against coronavirus for which the authorities have identified 4637 vaccination sites.

“At least 5174 already-trained vaccinators will be involved in this programme while 14,881 potential vaccinators for COVID19 vaccination have also been identified including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, other paramedical staff and medical interns,” official details available with Greater Kashmir revealed.

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, AtalDulloo said: “The COVID19 vaccine will be offered first to healthcare workers, frontline workers and to persons above 50 years of age followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities based on evolving pandemic situation and finally to the remaining population.”

He said the COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) system, a digitised platform would be used to track the enlisted beneficiaries for vaccination and COVID19 vaccines on a real-time basis.

“At the vaccination site, only pre-registered beneficiaries will be vaccinated in accordance with the prioritisation, and there will be no provision for on-the-spot registrations,” Dulloo said.