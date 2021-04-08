Jammu, Latest News
Under trial prisoner from Punjab dies by suspected suicide in J&K's Kathua

The officials said Singh's body was found hanging inside a bathroom around 2.15 am.
Representational Photo

A 42-year-old under trial prisoner from Punjab allegedly hanged himself inside a jail in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Thursday, officials said.

Rajinder Singh of Kundal village in Fazilka was lodged in district jail Kathua since November 7, 2019 and was facing trial in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they said.

The officials said Singh’s body was found hanging inside a bathroom around 2.15 am.

He was pronounced dead by the jail pharmacist, they added.

The body of the deceased was shifted to the Government Medical College Kathua for a post-mortem examination, and it will be handed over to his next of kin after completion of legal formalities, the officials said.

