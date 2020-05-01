Undertake fresh registration of KPs for domicile benefits: JKAP

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) on Friday stressed the need for evolving a robust mechanism to protect interests of all segments of people including Kashmiri Pandits in the wake of introduction of J&K Reorganisation (Adaptation of State Laws) Order 2020, which defines the domiciles in the Union Territory.

“This can be ensured by undertaking fresh registration of the left out Kashmiri Pandits for domicile purposes since the new rules recognize only such of the migrants, who are registered as migrants by relief and rehabilitation commissioner,” said Vijay Bakaya, senior leader JKAP.

He regretted that the provision does not include the migrants who were registered outside Jammu and Kashmir in various other states and Union Territories across the country.

He said the new rules have instilled a sense of deprivation among a vast numbers of Kashmiri Pandits, integral to Kashmir’s ethos, who were unfortunately compelled by circumstances to leave the Valley.

Besides, he said, a significant segment of Kashmiri Pandits had spread in various parts of the country prior to 1990 migration in pursuit of their careers but continued to be the part of larger Kashmiri family.

“Hitherto fore, they were entitled to be permanent residents notwithstanding their physical location outside the Valley,” Bakaya said, adding such residents were covered by the law, introduced in 1954, which empowered successive state governments to define permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir and reserve for them certain rights and privileges.

He sought course correction in the rules and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah to intervene in the matter and undertake necessary amendments in the new rules in the larger interests of people including Kashmiri Pandits.