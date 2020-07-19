Unexploded shells destroyed in LoC village

Army on Sunday destroyed at least four unexploded mortar shells which were fired by Pakistan army in a forward village here, an official said.

The official said the four shells were lying in Lanjiote village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar area of the district.

“Five days ago Pakistani army resorted to intense mortar shelling in Lanjote and other border villages in which two local women also lost their lives,” said the official.

He said following the shelling, four unexploded shells were found lying in the village.

“Army’s Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) seized the area on Sunday afternoon and destroyed all the shells,” said the official.

He said searches were being conducted in the village to find out more such shells.