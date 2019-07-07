Union minister meets Kishtwar accident victims at Jammu hospital

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Union Minister Jitendra Singh visited the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital here on Sunday to enquire about the health of the 15 victims of last weeks’ deadly accident in Kishtwar district, including three-year-old Adeeba, who lost her entire family.

Thirty-five people were killed while 15 more were injured when an overloaded bus skidded off a hilly road and plunged into a deep gorge in the Keshwan area of the district on July 1. The dead included Adeeba’s parents and two brothers.

Singh, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s office, is an MP from the Udhampur constituency, which is spread over Udhampur, Kathua, Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts. He visited the injured undergoing treatment at the hospital and was briefed about their condition by senior doctors.

“The medical staff has done a great job in saving the lives of the accident victims. Barring two, rest of the patients, including the minor girl, are recuperating fast and are out of danger,” Singh told reporters after meeting the injured. The minor girl might be discharged in a couple of days, he said, and assured all possible help to secure her future.