URTC Jammu discusses release of eligible prisoners with jail authorities

In compliance to the directions of the Supreme Court of India and as per the protocol (SoP) prepared by the National Legal Services Authority, the UnderTrial Review Committee (URTC)Jammu, comprising Sanjeev Gupta, Chairman, District Legal Services Authority (Pr. District and Sessions Judge) Jammu, Naushad Ahmed Khan, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Jammu, GhanShyam, Addl. Dy. Commissioner (Nodal Officer, DLSA), Jammu, ShridharPatil , Sr. Superintendent of Police, Jammu, on Saturday met through video conferencing for identifying and gathering of the information of all the eligible prisoners presently lodged in the District Jail, Amphalla and Central Jail, KotBhalwal Jammu who are covered under the section 436 & 436-A of Cr.P.C .

The committee sought detailed information from the Superintendents of the concerned jails with respect to all the eligible prisoners who had been identified and ordered to be released on the direction of the High Power Committee.