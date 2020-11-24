Jammu, Today's Paper
November 25, 2020

US embassy officials meet Rana

November 25, 2020

Minister Counselor for Political Affairs in the United States Embassy in New Delhi Graham Mayer accompanied by senior political advisor A Sukesh Tuesday called on National Conference Provincial President, Jammu, Devender Singh Rana.

A statement of NC issued here said that they discussed issues of common interest with the focus of socio-cultural richness of unique and diverse Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement said the envoys had interaction on a varied range of subjects including environment, tourism, academics and sharing of knowledge and ideas aimed at promoting universal brotherhood, amity and tranquility between the communities.

It said that they also discussed the crucial need of societal involvement in ensuring a balanced environment, improvised health and hygiene, promotion of literacy and global initiatives to make the world a better place.

Dwelling upon the evolution of democracy in J&K, Rana recalled the role of NC in political empowerment of the people and socio-economic transformation of J&K.

He dwelt in length on the initiatives taken in strengthening democracy and forging the bonds of amity between various sections of the people.

Rana said Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah had envisioned a strong, prosperous and secular J&K which was enshrined in his famous charter of Naya Jammu and Kashmir.

“This concept continues to be the guiding force for the party,” Rana said.

